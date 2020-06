Amenities

This cute home with welcoming front porch is move in ready and has upgraded appliances and kitchen peninsular. Black on Black appliances, larger tile in all the right places, 2 inch blinds, vaulted ceilings and rosewood cabinets in the kitchen. Low maintenance desert landscaping to front and back. larger Master bathroom with 2 other bedrooms. There is an open den to front of the property which is ideal for office. Tenant to verify room dimensions and school information. SHOW ANY TIME