Buckeye, AZ
23401 W PIMA Street
23401 W PIMA Street

23401 West Pima Street · No Longer Available
Location

23401 West Pima Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. New carpet in master. Family room with vaulted ceilings and decorative niche. Eat in kitchen with pantry. All appliances! Close to shopping and the I-10 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23401 W PIMA Street have any available units?
23401 W PIMA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23401 W PIMA Street have?
Some of 23401 W PIMA Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23401 W PIMA Street currently offering any rent specials?
23401 W PIMA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23401 W PIMA Street pet-friendly?
No, 23401 W PIMA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 23401 W PIMA Street offer parking?
Yes, 23401 W PIMA Street offers parking.
Does 23401 W PIMA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23401 W PIMA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23401 W PIMA Street have a pool?
No, 23401 W PIMA Street does not have a pool.
Does 23401 W PIMA Street have accessible units?
No, 23401 W PIMA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23401 W PIMA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23401 W PIMA Street has units with dishwashers.
