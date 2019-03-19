Rent Calculator
23401 W PIMA Street
23401 W PIMA Street
23401 West Pima Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
23401 West Pima Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. New carpet in master. Family room with vaulted ceilings and decorative niche. Eat in kitchen with pantry. All appliances! Close to shopping and the I-10 freeway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23401 W PIMA Street have any available units?
23401 W PIMA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buckeye, AZ
.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buckeye Rent Report
.
What amenities does 23401 W PIMA Street have?
Some of 23401 W PIMA Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23401 W PIMA Street currently offering any rent specials?
23401 W PIMA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23401 W PIMA Street pet-friendly?
No, 23401 W PIMA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buckeye
.
Does 23401 W PIMA Street offer parking?
Yes, 23401 W PIMA Street offers parking.
Does 23401 W PIMA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23401 W PIMA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23401 W PIMA Street have a pool?
No, 23401 W PIMA Street does not have a pool.
Does 23401 W PIMA Street have accessible units?
No, 23401 W PIMA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23401 W PIMA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23401 W PIMA Street has units with dishwashers.
