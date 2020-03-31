21820 W MOHAVE Street

Amenities

This beautiful single story 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom has a nice layout with a split floor plan. This home has beautiful high ceilings, ceiling fans and carpet throughout the home. A spacious kitchen that is great for entertaining. This home provides the following amenities, refrigerator, dishwasher, a washer and a dryer. Master bedroom is spacious and has a double sink vanity, walk-in closet and a sliding shower door. A great size backyard and a golf course close by. You dont want to miss out on this awesome home!