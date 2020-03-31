All apartments in Buckeye
21820 W MOHAVE Street
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:29 AM

21820 W MOHAVE Street

21820 West Mohave Street · No Longer Available
Location

21820 West Mohave Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This beautiful single story 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom has a nice layout with a split floor plan. This home has beautiful high ceilings, ceiling fans and carpet throughout the home. A spacious kitchen that is great for entertaining. This home provides the following amenities, refrigerator, dishwasher, a washer and a dryer. Master bedroom is spacious and has a double sink vanity, walk-in closet and a sliding shower door. A great size backyard and a golf course close by. You dont want to miss out on this awesome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21820 W MOHAVE Street have any available units?
21820 W MOHAVE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21820 W MOHAVE Street have?
Some of 21820 W MOHAVE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21820 W MOHAVE Street currently offering any rent specials?
21820 W MOHAVE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21820 W MOHAVE Street pet-friendly?
No, 21820 W MOHAVE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 21820 W MOHAVE Street offer parking?
No, 21820 W MOHAVE Street does not offer parking.
Does 21820 W MOHAVE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21820 W MOHAVE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21820 W MOHAVE Street have a pool?
No, 21820 W MOHAVE Street does not have a pool.
Does 21820 W MOHAVE Street have accessible units?
No, 21820 W MOHAVE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21820 W MOHAVE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21820 W MOHAVE Street has units with dishwashers.
