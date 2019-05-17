All apartments in Buckeye
21349 W MONTE VISTA Road
21349 W MONTE VISTA Road

21349 W Monte Vista Rd · No Longer Available
Location

21349 W Monte Vista Rd, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
**COMING SOON** Amazing rental opportunity in this brand new, never been lived in, 4 bedroom home in the beautiful Sienna Hills subdivision! Tile flooring, carpet in the bedrooms, and vaulted ceilings! The eat in kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, reverse osmosis system, lots of cabinets and large kitchen island. Ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms and living room! The master bathroom has double sinks and an upgraded walk in shower! House is also equipped with fire sprinklers. Desert landscape is very low maintenance, and our tenant will have access to the beautiful community pool, gym and clubhouse. Sienna Hill Community Park is walking distance from this property! This will go quick so call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21349 W MONTE VISTA Road have any available units?
21349 W MONTE VISTA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21349 W MONTE VISTA Road have?
Some of 21349 W MONTE VISTA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21349 W MONTE VISTA Road currently offering any rent specials?
21349 W MONTE VISTA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21349 W MONTE VISTA Road pet-friendly?
No, 21349 W MONTE VISTA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 21349 W MONTE VISTA Road offer parking?
Yes, 21349 W MONTE VISTA Road offers parking.
Does 21349 W MONTE VISTA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21349 W MONTE VISTA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21349 W MONTE VISTA Road have a pool?
Yes, 21349 W MONTE VISTA Road has a pool.
Does 21349 W MONTE VISTA Road have accessible units?
No, 21349 W MONTE VISTA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 21349 W MONTE VISTA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21349 W MONTE VISTA Road has units with dishwashers.
