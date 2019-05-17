21349 W MONTE VISTA Road

Amenities

**COMING SOON** Amazing rental opportunity in this brand new, never been lived in, 4 bedroom home in the beautiful Sienna Hills subdivision! Tile flooring, carpet in the bedrooms, and vaulted ceilings! The eat in kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, reverse osmosis system, lots of cabinets and large kitchen island. Ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms and living room! The master bathroom has double sinks and an upgraded walk in shower! House is also equipped with fire sprinklers. Desert landscape is very low maintenance, and our tenant will have access to the beautiful community pool, gym and clubhouse. Sienna Hill Community Park is walking distance from this property! This will go quick so call us today!