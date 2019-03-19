All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated March 19 2019

21152 W Green St

21152 W Green St · No Longer Available
Location

21152 W Green St, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Prime location - one block to Main Street shopping area and Raven Golf Club. Relax on the front porch; enjoy the ease of living with a great room floor plan, an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and separate media room. This well maintained 3 bdrm. and 2.5 bath home features: custom paint throughout; designer window treatments; beautiful wood vinyl floors and upgraded carpeting; large master bdrm. with walk-in closet, separate tub and shower; and an alley entry 2-car garage. The location, mountain views and private garden area makes this home a special place. Inclusions: all window treatments, cabinets in great room, appliances (range, microwave, and dishwasher).

*** Available 1/14/19 *** To apply go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent to locate home and apply or view additional homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21152 W Green St have any available units?
21152 W Green St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21152 W Green St have?
Some of 21152 W Green St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21152 W Green St currently offering any rent specials?
21152 W Green St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21152 W Green St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21152 W Green St is pet friendly.
Does 21152 W Green St offer parking?
Yes, 21152 W Green St offers parking.
Does 21152 W Green St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21152 W Green St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21152 W Green St have a pool?
Yes, 21152 W Green St has a pool.
Does 21152 W Green St have accessible units?
No, 21152 W Green St does not have accessible units.
Does 21152 W Green St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21152 W Green St has units with dishwashers.
