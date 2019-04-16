21075 W Wycliff Ct

21075 West Wycliff Court, Buckeye, AZ 85396 Verrado
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
spacious home in Verrado Single level home with 2350 sqft . Bonus/game room plus home office. All the appliance are included. Plus washer and dryer. Great mountain views and hiking trails. Rental sales tax $57 one time admin fee $125
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
