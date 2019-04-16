All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated April 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

21075 W Wycliff Ct

21075 West Wycliff Court · No Longer Available
Location

21075 West Wycliff Court, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
spacious home in Verrado Single level home with 2350 sqft . Bonus/game room plus home office. All the appliance are included. Plus washer and dryer. Great mountain views and hiking trails. Rental sales tax $57 one time admin fee $125

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21075 W Wycliff Ct have any available units?
21075 W Wycliff Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21075 W Wycliff Ct have?
Some of 21075 W Wycliff Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21075 W Wycliff Ct currently offering any rent specials?
21075 W Wycliff Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21075 W Wycliff Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 21075 W Wycliff Ct is pet friendly.
Does 21075 W Wycliff Ct offer parking?
Yes, 21075 W Wycliff Ct offers parking.
Does 21075 W Wycliff Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21075 W Wycliff Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21075 W Wycliff Ct have a pool?
No, 21075 W Wycliff Ct does not have a pool.
Does 21075 W Wycliff Ct have accessible units?
No, 21075 W Wycliff Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 21075 W Wycliff Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21075 W Wycliff Ct has units with dishwashers.
