21065 W Elm Way Ct

Amenities
BRAND NEW! Never lived in!
*Available now!
Beautiful 3b/ 2.5bath home in Verrado! Open floor plan - Kitchen has a large island, subway tile backsplash, large pantry and stainless steal appliances. Upgraded tile in all the right places! Great size master bedroom with a walk in closet. Laundry room upstairs! Ceiling fans throughout the house. Plus, 2.5 car garage! Hurry fast! This one won't last long.
Self touring available through Rently by calling/ texting: 888-883-1193 / Serial #00956667
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.
*No Short-Term Leases