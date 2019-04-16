All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated April 16 2019 at 4:24 AM

20746 W Legend Trl

20746 W Legend Trl · No Longer Available
Location

20746 W Legend Trl, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5afeb51038 ----
This Newly Built, Style-Filled 3 Bedrm 2 Bath Home w/ 3 Car Garage in Outstanding Verrado Community of N/E Buckeye w/ Access to The Center on Main Health Club, Heritage Swim Park, Shops & Restaurants on Main St, Top Rated Schools, 70 Parks, Sports Courts & World Class Golf. Kitchen Has Rich Expresso Finish Cabinets w/ Soft-Close Drawers, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar. Great Rm Views Alcove-Style Covered Patio. Master Bedrm, Split from Others, Has Dual Sinks, Walk-In Shower, Private Toilet Rm, Huge Walk-In Closet, Giant Linen Pantry. Carpeted Bedrooms, Wood Look Tile Flooring, All Appliances Are Included & Blinds Are Installed Now Too! Enjoy the Verrado Life w/ Views of White Tank Mountains & Easy Access to the I-10.

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet. nCity tax plus 1% monthly admin fee total 3%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Military

12 Months

Disposal
Dryer
Garage
Scenic View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20746 W Legend Trl have any available units?
20746 W Legend Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20746 W Legend Trl have?
Some of 20746 W Legend Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20746 W Legend Trl currently offering any rent specials?
20746 W Legend Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20746 W Legend Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 20746 W Legend Trl is pet friendly.
Does 20746 W Legend Trl offer parking?
Yes, 20746 W Legend Trl offers parking.
Does 20746 W Legend Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20746 W Legend Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20746 W Legend Trl have a pool?
Yes, 20746 W Legend Trl has a pool.
Does 20746 W Legend Trl have accessible units?
No, 20746 W Legend Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 20746 W Legend Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 20746 W Legend Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
