20533 W Terrace Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

***AVAILABLE 7/10/2020***No Short-Term Leasing*Do Not Disturb Tenants*Unfurnished*

This nearly new home is located in the heart of the Beautiful, Verrado Community. The lush green grassy area in front of the home is maintained by the HOA. This perfectly amazing home has a spacious open floor-plan, custom kitchen cabinets, lovely backsplash, kitchen island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Upstairs loft, oversized master suite with sliding barn door to the ensuite. Beautiful easy to maintain backyard area with pavers. Home has Solar and you are locked in at only $195.00 per month for electric.

To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com click For Rent.