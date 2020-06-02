All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

20533 W Terrace Ln

20533 West Terrace Lane · No Longer Available




Location

20533 West Terrace Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
***AVAILABLE 7/10/2020***No Short-Term Leasing*Do Not Disturb Tenants*Unfurnished*
This nearly new home is located in the heart of the Beautiful, Verrado Community. The lush green grassy area in front of the home is maintained by the HOA. This perfectly amazing home has a spacious open floor-plan, custom kitchen cabinets, lovely backsplash, kitchen island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Upstairs loft, oversized master suite with sliding barn door to the ensuite. Beautiful easy to maintain backyard area with pavers. Home has Solar and you are locked in at only $195.00 per month for electric.
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20533 W Terrace Ln have any available units?
20533 W Terrace Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20533 W Terrace Ln have?
Some of 20533 W Terrace Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20533 W Terrace Ln currently offering any rent specials?
20533 W Terrace Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20533 W Terrace Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 20533 W Terrace Ln is pet friendly.
Does 20533 W Terrace Ln offer parking?
No, 20533 W Terrace Ln does not offer parking.
Does 20533 W Terrace Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20533 W Terrace Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20533 W Terrace Ln have a pool?
Yes, 20533 W Terrace Ln has a pool.
Does 20533 W Terrace Ln have accessible units?
No, 20533 W Terrace Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 20533 W Terrace Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20533 W Terrace Ln has units with dishwashers.
