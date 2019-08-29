20187 W Desert Bloom St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE SEPT. 1st.....This amazing home looks and feels brand new being just under 2 years old. The spacious open/split floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Wood plank tile throughout with newer carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has gorgeous white cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is also an island w/ breakfast bar, large pantry and all quartz counter tops. Custom shelving throughout the home give it that modern country feel. The master bath has dual sinks, large walk-in shower and spacious closet. The guest bath also has dual sinks and a tub/shower combo. Ceiling fans throughout the home. The 2 car garage has epoxy coating. The backyard has a large patio with custom lighting and artificial grass. Pets are welcome on owner approval with deposit. Upgraded washer and dryer included. Schedule a showing today as this one won't last long.