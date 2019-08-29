All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:35 PM

20187 W Desert Bloom St

20187 West Desert Bloom Street · No Longer Available
Location

20187 West Desert Bloom Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Horizons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SEPT. 1st.....This amazing home looks and feels brand new being just under 2 years old. The spacious open/split floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Wood plank tile throughout with newer carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has gorgeous white cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is also an island w/ breakfast bar, large pantry and all quartz counter tops. Custom shelving throughout the home give it that modern country feel. The master bath has dual sinks, large walk-in shower and spacious closet. The guest bath also has dual sinks and a tub/shower combo. Ceiling fans throughout the home. The 2 car garage has epoxy coating. The backyard has a large patio with custom lighting and artificial grass. Pets are welcome on owner approval with deposit. Upgraded washer and dryer included. Schedule a showing today as this one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20187 W Desert Bloom St have any available units?
20187 W Desert Bloom St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20187 W Desert Bloom St have?
Some of 20187 W Desert Bloom St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20187 W Desert Bloom St currently offering any rent specials?
20187 W Desert Bloom St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20187 W Desert Bloom St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20187 W Desert Bloom St is pet friendly.
Does 20187 W Desert Bloom St offer parking?
Yes, 20187 W Desert Bloom St offers parking.
Does 20187 W Desert Bloom St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20187 W Desert Bloom St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20187 W Desert Bloom St have a pool?
Yes, 20187 W Desert Bloom St has a pool.
Does 20187 W Desert Bloom St have accessible units?
No, 20187 W Desert Bloom St does not have accessible units.
Does 20187 W Desert Bloom St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20187 W Desert Bloom St has units with dishwashers.
