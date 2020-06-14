All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated June 14 2020

20016 W. Woodlands Ave.

20016 West Woodlands Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20016 West Woodlands Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Horizons

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
volleyball court
Brand new never lived in home in East Buckeye just a short drive down I-10 to Phoenix. Low maintenance landscaping, laminate flooring and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island. Great floor-plan features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Master suite includes a private bathroom with a walk-in closet. All of this in the incredible Blue Horizons community featuring a wide array of amenities including neighborhood parks, ramadas, sand volleyball court, soccer filed, basketball courts, baseball field, walking paths, trails and tot lots for the little ones! The nearby mountain parks are also a great place for hiking, fishing, horseback riding & star gazing. Ready for you to call home!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

