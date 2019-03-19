19436 W MADISON Street

Amenities

Beautiful Buckeye home! 5 bed/3bath/3car garage with great floor plan and luxurious upgrades throughout. Tiled downstairs offers an elegant rotunda that transitions formal dining & living room into an open kitchen and family room. Spacious kitchen with gas stove, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, staggered maple cabinets, and huge walk-in pantry. 5 HUGE bedrooms each with walk-in closets. 1 bedroom & full bath on ground level, great for den or guest suite. Huge upstairs loft. Enjoy time with friends & family on the professionally designed backyard patio surrounded by mature landscaping, gorgeous sparkling pool with spa and built in BBQ. Professional landscaping and pool service included.