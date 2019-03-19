All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 19436 W MADISON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
19436 W MADISON Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19436 W MADISON Street

19436 West Madison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19436 West Madison Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Vista de Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Beautiful Buckeye home! 5 bed/3bath/3car garage with great floor plan and luxurious upgrades throughout. Tiled downstairs offers an elegant rotunda that transitions formal dining & living room into an open kitchen and family room. Spacious kitchen with gas stove, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, staggered maple cabinets, and huge walk-in pantry. 5 HUGE bedrooms each with walk-in closets. 1 bedroom & full bath on ground level, great for den or guest suite. Huge upstairs loft. Enjoy time with friends & family on the professionally designed backyard patio surrounded by mature landscaping, gorgeous sparkling pool with spa and built in BBQ. Professional landscaping and pool service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19436 W MADISON Street have any available units?
19436 W MADISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 19436 W MADISON Street have?
Some of 19436 W MADISON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19436 W MADISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
19436 W MADISON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19436 W MADISON Street pet-friendly?
No, 19436 W MADISON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 19436 W MADISON Street offer parking?
Yes, 19436 W MADISON Street does offer parking.
Does 19436 W MADISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19436 W MADISON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19436 W MADISON Street have a pool?
Yes, 19436 W MADISON Street has a pool.
Does 19436 W MADISON Street have accessible units?
No, 19436 W MADISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19436 W MADISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19436 W MADISON Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College