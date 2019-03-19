19385 W Adams St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning courtyard range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Buckeye!!!! Perfect for anyone- this 1252 sq ft home is nestled in a quiet community, located within close proximity to schools and shopping. Curb appeal with desert landscaping and a gated courtyard in front. Open floor plan on the inside is perfect for entertaining or relaxing at home. Laundry area complete with washer and dryer and plenty of space for storage.

Small pet ok with owner approval

COME SEE TODAY !!

Go to: http://www.northpointam.com for application- Fee 35.00



Rent:1300

Deposit: 1300



Cynthia Nolan

Northpoint Asset Management

11811 N. Tatum Blvd # 3031

Phoenix, AZ 85028

www.NorthPointam.com



602-754-9909