All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 19385 W Adams St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
19385 W Adams St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19385 W Adams St

19385 West Adams Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

19385 West Adams Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Vista de Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Buckeye!!!! Perfect for anyone- this 1252 sq ft home is nestled in a quiet community, located within close proximity to schools and shopping. Curb appeal with desert landscaping and a gated courtyard in front. Open floor plan on the inside is perfect for entertaining or relaxing at home. Laundry area complete with washer and dryer and plenty of space for storage.
Small pet ok with owner approval
COME SEE TODAY !!
Go to: http://www.northpointam.com for application- Fee 35.00

Rent:1300
Deposit: 1300

Cynthia Nolan
Northpoint Asset Management
11811 N. Tatum Blvd # 3031
Phoenix, AZ 85028
www.NorthPointam.com

602-754-9909

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19385 W Adams St have any available units?
19385 W Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 19385 W Adams St have?
Some of 19385 W Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19385 W Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
19385 W Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19385 W Adams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19385 W Adams St is pet friendly.
Does 19385 W Adams St offer parking?
No, 19385 W Adams St does not offer parking.
Does 19385 W Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19385 W Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19385 W Adams St have a pool?
No, 19385 W Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 19385 W Adams St have accessible units?
No, 19385 W Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 19385 W Adams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19385 W Adams St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolsBuckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College