UPDATE: CURRENTLY LEASED THROUGH June, 2020. First time rental with brand new furniture in this beautifully remodeled Sundance home. Owner isn't able to use it this winter so come enjoy some time in the sun. Backyard features an unheated pool with waterfall overlooking a wash for extra privacy. Inside we have two furnished bedroom plus a den. Kitchen is fully stocked with cookware &flatware. Close to shopping, golf course and freeway. Cable TV, WIFI and Utilities included just bring your suitcase. ( 2% City tax added). Price show assumes a 3 month minimum stay. Shorter stays of at least 30 days may be negotiated.