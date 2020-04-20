All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

1283 S 225TH Lane

1283 South 225th Lane · (602) 942-4200
Location

1283 South 225th Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1714 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
Nicely appointed remodeled vacation home. New ceramic floors in all the common area's, new carpet in the bedrooms. New paint throughout. New furniture in all rooms. 3 fully furnished bedrooms, everything you need for a great stay including a 55 inch flat screen in the living room and a 32'' in the master bedroom Cable TV and Netflix included. Kitchen is stocked with utensils, cookware and flatware,just bring your suitcase. Great patio for enjoying the Arizona sun complete with putting green. 31 night Minimum 1875.00/month with a three month stay otherwise 2500/month. Owner requests no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1283 S 225TH Lane have any available units?
1283 S 225TH Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 1283 S 225TH Lane have?
Some of 1283 S 225TH Lane's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1283 S 225TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1283 S 225TH Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1283 S 225TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1283 S 225TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 1283 S 225TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1283 S 225TH Lane does offer parking.
Does 1283 S 225TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1283 S 225TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1283 S 225TH Lane have a pool?
No, 1283 S 225TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1283 S 225TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 1283 S 225TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1283 S 225TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1283 S 225TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
