1283 S 225TH Lane

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Nicely appointed remodeled vacation home. New ceramic floors in all the common area's, new carpet in the bedrooms. New paint throughout. New furniture in all rooms. 3 fully furnished bedrooms, everything you need for a great stay including a 55 inch flat screen in the living room and a 32'' in the master bedroom Cable TV and Netflix included. Kitchen is stocked with utensils, cookware and flatware,just bring your suitcase. Great patio for enjoying the Arizona sun complete with putting green. 31 night Minimum 1875.00/month with a three month stay otherwise 2500/month. Owner requests no pets.