All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 1023 South 226th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
1023 South 226th Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:41 AM

1023 South 226th Drive

1023 South 226th Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1228938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1023 South 226th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1831 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 South 226th Drive have any available units?
1023 South 226th Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 1023 South 226th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1023 South 226th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 South 226th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 South 226th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1023 South 226th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1023 South 226th Drive does offer parking.
Does 1023 South 226th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 South 226th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 South 226th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1023 South 226th Drive has a pool.
Does 1023 South 226th Drive have accessible units?
No, 1023 South 226th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 South 226th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 South 226th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 South 226th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 South 226th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1023 South 226th Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity