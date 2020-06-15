All apartments in Anthem
Anthem, AZ
42222 North Long Cove Way
42222 North Long Cove Way · (480) 351-3855
Location

42222 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2826 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM-

Stunning 4bd nestled quietly in the prestigious Anthem Country Club!!! This lovely property has all the bells and whistles! A garden courtyard entry leads you to the front door where a classic rotunda style foyer welcomes you to the large open concept great room. Rich dark wood cabinets are set off by black granite counter tops and a stylish stone back splash. All stainless steel appliances with an extra large custom refrigerator. The great room and kitchen over look the one of the best yards in the club. The back yard boasts a lagoon style pool/spa with pebble tech, sheer descents, fire pots and pool side fire pit. Enjoy the sunsets with mountain views, under the custom pergola, complete with built in BBQ. So many extras: 3 car garage, RV gate, vessel sinks, stone tile accents every where! Come see it today! Sleeps 9 comfortably in beds. Red leather couch in study has a twin bed in it. Sectional couch available for additional guest/kids if needed. For months October-April, there will be an additional $65 a night charge if you would like to heat the pool.

Please call Real Property Management Pinnacle for rates and availability 480-351-8888 or 602-775-5014
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42222 North Long Cove Way have any available units?
42222 North Long Cove Way has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42222 North Long Cove Way have?
Some of 42222 North Long Cove Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42222 North Long Cove Way currently offering any rent specials?
42222 North Long Cove Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42222 North Long Cove Way pet-friendly?
No, 42222 North Long Cove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 42222 North Long Cove Way offer parking?
Yes, 42222 North Long Cove Way does offer parking.
Does 42222 North Long Cove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42222 North Long Cove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42222 North Long Cove Way have a pool?
Yes, 42222 North Long Cove Way has a pool.
Does 42222 North Long Cove Way have accessible units?
No, 42222 North Long Cove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 42222 North Long Cove Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 42222 North Long Cove Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42222 North Long Cove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 42222 North Long Cove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
