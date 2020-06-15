42222 North Long Cove Way

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel pool fire pit hot tub

VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM-



Stunning 4bd nestled quietly in the prestigious Anthem Country Club!!! This lovely property has all the bells and whistles! A garden courtyard entry leads you to the front door where a classic rotunda style foyer welcomes you to the large open concept great room. Rich dark wood cabinets are set off by black granite counter tops and a stylish stone back splash. All stainless steel appliances with an extra large custom refrigerator. The great room and kitchen over look the one of the best yards in the club. The back yard boasts a lagoon style pool/spa with pebble tech, sheer descents, fire pots and pool side fire pit. Enjoy the sunsets with mountain views, under the custom pergola, complete with built in BBQ. So many extras: 3 car garage, RV gate, vessel sinks, stone tile accents every where! Come see it today! Sleeps 9 comfortably in beds. Red leather couch in study has a twin bed in it. Sectional couch available for additional guest/kids if needed. For months October-April, there will be an additional $65 a night charge if you would like to heat the pool.



Please call Real Property Management Pinnacle for rates and availability 480-351-8888 or 602-775-5014

