Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:06 AM

42102 N LONG COVE Way

42102 North Long Cove Way · (623) 229-5171
Location

42102 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2542 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
High end furnsihed rental on the golf course in the gated community of Anthem Country Club! VIEWS in every direction! Relax in your backyard oasis, poolside, with the peaceful sound of waterfalls. Enjoy AMAZING SUNSETS! Stroll to the country club for dinner, or cocktails.Nov, Dec, Jan, Feb and March are peak months and the rent is $6,000 per month. April, May, Sept & October are $4,000 a month, June, July and August are $3,000 a month. There is an additional $500 a month for all utilities, capped. (June, July, November 2020 already rented along with Feb and March 2021) LOCATION....Gorgeous Master Planned Community of Anthem. Which has 2 golf courses, 2 Country Clubs,a 36,000+sq ft Community Center including Rock Climbing Wall, GYM, Heated Pools, Water Parks, Catch and Release fishing... Outdoor Amphitheater, Skate Park, Basketball, Volleyball and Tennis Courts, Grocery Stores, Dining and Shopping. An easy 29 mile drive North of the Phoenix Airport . Less than an hour south of Sedona. Conveniently located just 10 minutes north of 17 and 101 for easy access to Scottsdale, Glendale and Peoria. Just 13 miles From Desert Ridge Area, 16 miles from Scottsdale. 9 miles from Lake Pleasant to enjoy boating, jet skis or just a dinner on the pier. And don't forget Baseball Spring training! Come and experience a true resort living luxury rental home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42102 N LONG COVE Way have any available units?
42102 N LONG COVE Way has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42102 N LONG COVE Way have?
Some of 42102 N LONG COVE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42102 N LONG COVE Way currently offering any rent specials?
42102 N LONG COVE Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42102 N LONG COVE Way pet-friendly?
No, 42102 N LONG COVE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 42102 N LONG COVE Way offer parking?
Yes, 42102 N LONG COVE Way does offer parking.
Does 42102 N LONG COVE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42102 N LONG COVE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42102 N LONG COVE Way have a pool?
Yes, 42102 N LONG COVE Way has a pool.
Does 42102 N LONG COVE Way have accessible units?
No, 42102 N LONG COVE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 42102 N LONG COVE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42102 N LONG COVE Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 42102 N LONG COVE Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 42102 N LONG COVE Way does not have units with air conditioning.
