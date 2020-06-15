42102 N LONG COVE Way

Amenities

High end furnsihed rental on the golf course in the gated community of Anthem Country Club! VIEWS in every direction! Relax in your backyard oasis, poolside, with the peaceful sound of waterfalls. Enjoy AMAZING SUNSETS! Stroll to the country club for dinner, or cocktails.Nov, Dec, Jan, Feb and March are peak months and the rent is $6,000 per month. April, May, Sept & October are $4,000 a month, June, July and August are $3,000 a month. There is an additional $500 a month for all utilities, capped. (June, July, November 2020 already rented along with Feb and March 2021) LOCATION....Gorgeous Master Planned Community of Anthem. Which has 2 golf courses, 2 Country Clubs,a 36,000+sq ft Community Center including Rock Climbing Wall, GYM, Heated Pools, Water Parks, Catch and Release fishing... Outdoor Amphitheater, Skate Park, Basketball, Volleyball and Tennis Courts, Grocery Stores, Dining and Shopping. An easy 29 mile drive North of the Phoenix Airport . Less than an hour south of Sedona. Conveniently located just 10 minutes north of 17 and 101 for easy access to Scottsdale, Glendale and Peoria. Just 13 miles From Desert Ridge Area, 16 miles from Scottsdale. 9 miles from Lake Pleasant to enjoy boating, jet skis or just a dinner on the pier. And don't forget Baseball Spring training! Come and experience a true resort living luxury rental home.