41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Courtyard welcomes you to this beautiful, split plan, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. Formal living/dining room overlooks back yard. You'll love the huge eat in kitchen with 2 pantrys, stainless appliances, granite counters, refrigerator, gas range, tile floor, island, raised panel oak cabinets and more. The family room features an entertainment center, built in speakers and french door to the back yard. Master suite has a walk-in closet, separate tub & shower, 2 sinks, vanity, french door to the yard and more! Laundry room with washer and dryer. Soft water and R/O systems! Backyard features a built-in BBQ, covered patio. Gated golf course subdivision. 2 golf courses, 2 pools, state of the art fitness center & more. $50 per month for pet. March 1 rent will be $2300. pr month