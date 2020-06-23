All apartments in Anthem
41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way

41719 North Laurel Valley Way · No Longer Available
Location

41719 North Laurel Valley Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Courtyard welcomes you to this beautiful, split plan, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. Formal living/dining room overlooks back yard. You'll love the huge eat in kitchen with 2 pantrys, stainless appliances, granite counters, refrigerator, gas range, tile floor, island, raised panel oak cabinets and more. The family room features an entertainment center, built in speakers and french door to the back yard. Master suite has a walk-in closet, separate tub & shower, 2 sinks, vanity, french door to the yard and more! Laundry room with washer and dryer. Soft water and R/O systems! Backyard features a built-in BBQ, covered patio. Gated golf course subdivision. 2 golf courses, 2 pools, state of the art fitness center & more. $50 per month for pet. March 1 rent will be $2300. pr month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way have any available units?
41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way have?
Some of 41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way currently offering any rent specials?
41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way is pet friendly.
Does 41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way offer parking?
Yes, 41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way does offer parking.
Does 41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way have a pool?
Yes, 41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way has a pool.
Does 41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way have accessible units?
No, 41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 41719 N LAUREL VALLEY Way does not have units with air conditioning.
