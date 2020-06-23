All apartments in Anthem
41712 N CROOKED STICK Road
Last updated September 2 2019 at 7:43 PM

41712 N CROOKED STICK Road

41712 North Crooked Stick Road · No Longer Available
Location

41712 North Crooked Stick Road, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED, SPECTACULAR VIEWS!! Located in a quiet, secure 24 hour guard gated community. Lush Golf course scenery, beautiful waterfall, pond and bright flowers from the front, Large, sparkling pool in the backyard, with a view of a pond and many sunsets to come. Located just below the golf course and Anthem Country Club, Persimmon. Lot #1 with great views all around. 2 bedrooms, 2 bath plus a den. Den has built in desk and Double Murphy bed. Close to hiking, tennis, shopping, doctors and more. . All upgraded appliances are included. Master closet has classy closet system. Tile floor throughout for easy cleaning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41712 N CROOKED STICK Road have any available units?
41712 N CROOKED STICK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 41712 N CROOKED STICK Road have?
Some of 41712 N CROOKED STICK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41712 N CROOKED STICK Road currently offering any rent specials?
41712 N CROOKED STICK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41712 N CROOKED STICK Road pet-friendly?
No, 41712 N CROOKED STICK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41712 N CROOKED STICK Road offer parking?
Yes, 41712 N CROOKED STICK Road does offer parking.
Does 41712 N CROOKED STICK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41712 N CROOKED STICK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41712 N CROOKED STICK Road have a pool?
Yes, 41712 N CROOKED STICK Road has a pool.
Does 41712 N CROOKED STICK Road have accessible units?
No, 41712 N CROOKED STICK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 41712 N CROOKED STICK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41712 N CROOKED STICK Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 41712 N CROOKED STICK Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 41712 N CROOKED STICK Road does not have units with air conditioning.
