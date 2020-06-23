41712 N CROOKED STICK Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED, SPECTACULAR VIEWS!! Located in a quiet, secure 24 hour guard gated community. Lush Golf course scenery, beautiful waterfall, pond and bright flowers from the front, Large, sparkling pool in the backyard, with a view of a pond and many sunsets to come. Located just below the golf course and Anthem Country Club, Persimmon. Lot #1 with great views all around. 2 bedrooms, 2 bath plus a den. Den has built in desk and Double Murphy bed. Close to hiking, tennis, shopping, doctors and more. . All upgraded appliances are included. Master closet has classy closet system. Tile floor throughout for easy cleaning.