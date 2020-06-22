41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Beautiful home with all the right touches, hardwood & tile floors, stone work, and granite countertops plus a two-way fireplace complete the designer feel. Enjoy this private backyard oasis with built in bbq, pergola, turf, dining area & mountain views. Utilities to include Internet and UTube TV service. Anthem Country Club features biking/walking trails, children's playground, heated community pool & spa, tennis, 2 award winning golf courses and gated security. ASK ABOUT THE PROGRAM ALLOWING YOU UNLIMITED GOLF DURING YOUR LEASE! 2500/mo May through November. 3500/mo December thru April.