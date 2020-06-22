All apartments in Anthem
41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:42 PM

41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road

41418 North Clear Crossing Road · No Longer Available
Anthem
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pet Friendly Places
Location

41418 North Clear Crossing Road, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful home with all the right touches, hardwood & tile floors, stone work, and granite countertops plus a two-way fireplace complete the designer feel. Enjoy this private backyard oasis with built in bbq, pergola, turf, dining area & mountain views. Utilities to include Internet and UTube TV service. Anthem Country Club features biking/walking trails, children's playground, heated community pool & spa, tennis, 2 award winning golf courses and gated security. ASK ABOUT THE PROGRAM ALLOWING YOU UNLIMITED GOLF DURING YOUR LEASE! 2500/mo May through November. 3500/mo December thru April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road have any available units?
41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road have?
Some of 41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road currently offering any rent specials?
41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road pet-friendly?
No, 41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road offer parking?
Yes, 41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road does offer parking.
Does 41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road have a pool?
Yes, 41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road has a pool.
Does 41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road have accessible units?
No, 41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road does not have accessible units.
Does 41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 41418 N CLEAR CROSSING Road does not have units with air conditioning.
