41332 N Rolling Green Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage clubhouse fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY Winter 2020! Start packing your bags to enjoy this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom vacation rental in the beautiful N Valley Community of Anthem Country Club! Great Room floor plan with diagonally-laid tile. Kitchen features tile counters, raised panel cabinetry, electric range, microwave & dishwasher. Master bath has separate shower & tub with dual sinks. Second bathroom has single sink and combo tub/shower. TVs in Great Room and Master Bedroom. With a 6-month minimum rental, enjoy use of Anthem's many award-winning amenities. $350 transfer fee for Club Social privileges and $75 transfer fee for Community Center privileges. NO pets permitted. (Winter 2020 tenant cancelled; purchased a home).