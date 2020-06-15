All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 41332 N Rolling Green Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
41332 N Rolling Green Way
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

41332 N Rolling Green Way

41332 North Rolling Green Way · (602) 677-4130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

41332 North Rolling Green Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY Winter 2020! Start packing your bags to enjoy this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom vacation rental in the beautiful N Valley Community of Anthem Country Club! Great Room floor plan with diagonally-laid tile. Kitchen features tile counters, raised panel cabinetry, electric range, microwave & dishwasher. Master bath has separate shower & tub with dual sinks. Second bathroom has single sink and combo tub/shower. TVs in Great Room and Master Bedroom. With a 6-month minimum rental, enjoy use of Anthem's many award-winning amenities. $350 transfer fee for Club Social privileges and $75 transfer fee for Community Center privileges. NO pets permitted. (Winter 2020 tenant cancelled; purchased a home).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41332 N Rolling Green Way have any available units?
41332 N Rolling Green Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41332 N Rolling Green Way have?
Some of 41332 N Rolling Green Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41332 N Rolling Green Way currently offering any rent specials?
41332 N Rolling Green Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41332 N Rolling Green Way pet-friendly?
No, 41332 N Rolling Green Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41332 N Rolling Green Way offer parking?
Yes, 41332 N Rolling Green Way does offer parking.
Does 41332 N Rolling Green Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41332 N Rolling Green Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41332 N Rolling Green Way have a pool?
No, 41332 N Rolling Green Way does not have a pool.
Does 41332 N Rolling Green Way have accessible units?
No, 41332 N Rolling Green Way does not have accessible units.
Does 41332 N Rolling Green Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41332 N Rolling Green Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 41332 N Rolling Green Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 41332 N Rolling Green Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 41332 N Rolling Green Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem Apartments with BalconyAnthem Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anthem Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity