All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court

41231 North Shadow Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

41231 North Shadow Creek Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Privacy with a Desert wash view, Spool, and BBQ - what else do you need? Brand new carpeting and all new interior paint, this home is move-in ready! Elevated above street level, a flagstone courtyard entry is private & charming. All main living areas have diagonally laid tile flooring with new carpeting in the bedrooms and cozy den/office. Both the den and second bedroom have handsome built-ins that add function and style to the rooms. The extended master bedroom has an atrium door exit to the covered patio and inviting Spool! Finishes in the home include slab granite in the kitchen, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, stunning alder cabinets, custom window treatments & plantation shutters-New AC in 2016,Tankless water heater! Don't miss this picture perfect home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court have any available units?
41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court have?
Some of 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court currently offering any rent specials?
41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court pet-friendly?
No, 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court offer parking?
Yes, 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court offers parking.
Does 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court have a pool?
Yes, 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court has a pool.
Does 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court have accessible units?
No, 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court does not have accessible units.
Does 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem 3 BedroomsAnthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with PoolsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College