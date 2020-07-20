41231 N SHADOW CREEK Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

Privacy with a Desert wash view, Spool, and BBQ - what else do you need? Brand new carpeting and all new interior paint, this home is move-in ready! Elevated above street level, a flagstone courtyard entry is private & charming. All main living areas have diagonally laid tile flooring with new carpeting in the bedrooms and cozy den/office. Both the den and second bedroom have handsome built-ins that add function and style to the rooms. The extended master bedroom has an atrium door exit to the covered patio and inviting Spool! Finishes in the home include slab granite in the kitchen, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, stunning alder cabinets, custom window treatments & plantation shutters-New AC in 2016,Tankless water heater! Don't miss this picture perfect home!