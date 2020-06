40902 N CONGRESSIONAL Drive

Amenities

ENJOY THE LIFE STYLE OF LIVING IN ANTHEM COUNTRY CLUB WITH ALL THE AMENITIES OF A FIRST CLASS RESORT AND LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH A SPACIOUS 3 CAR GARAGE!BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN AREA WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, KITCHEN ISLAND, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, R/O WATER FILTER SYSTEM,TWO PANTRIES, ROOM FOR A TABLE AND NEXT TO THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM! LARGE MASTER BATH WITH 2 SINKS A A SHOWER AND TUB. 3 GUEST BEDROOMS NEXT TO FULL BATHROOMS AND THE BACK YARD IS MEANT TO ENJOY THE AZ CLIMATE! THERE ARE TWO COUNTRY CLUBS AND EACH IS COMPLETE WITH A DINING AREA NEXT TO THE BAR, POOLS, WORKOUT ROOMS, MEETING AREAS, GOLF SHOPS, TENNIS COURTS, PICKLE BALL COURTS, HIKING TRAILS ALL IN THE AMAZING GATED COMMUNITY!