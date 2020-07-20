All apartments in Anthem
Last updated April 23 2019

40708 N ROBINSON Drive

40708 North Robinson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

40708 North Robinson Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Fantastic Anthem home! Great floorplan with large open great room. Neutral tile everywhere except bedrooms. Newer carpeting and fresh two-tone paint, ceiling fans throughout. Large Master suite with walk-in closet, private access to backyard, separate tub/shower, double sinks in the bathroom. Light and bright kitchen, maple cabinets, and gas stove. Wood shutters and blinds throughout. Includes washer/gas dryer and refrigerator. Easy to maintain landscaping with cool fresh grass in the backyard. Quiet, well kept neighborhood. Short walk to all the award winning, Anthem amenities, pools, gym, sport courts, tennis, plus fantastic schools, public library and so much more. Pets negotiable, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40708 N ROBINSON Drive have any available units?
40708 N ROBINSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40708 N ROBINSON Drive have?
Some of 40708 N ROBINSON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40708 N ROBINSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
40708 N ROBINSON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40708 N ROBINSON Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 40708 N ROBINSON Drive is pet friendly.
Does 40708 N ROBINSON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 40708 N ROBINSON Drive offers parking.
Does 40708 N ROBINSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40708 N ROBINSON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40708 N ROBINSON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 40708 N ROBINSON Drive has a pool.
Does 40708 N ROBINSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 40708 N ROBINSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 40708 N ROBINSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40708 N ROBINSON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 40708 N ROBINSON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 40708 N ROBINSON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
