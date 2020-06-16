40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court

Amenities

Furnished Vacation Rental! 2 bedroom, den, 2 bath single level home in gated North Valley community of Anthem Country Club. Situated on the Ironwood golf course, this home offers amazing views! Luxury upgrades include chiseled edge granite countertops, stainless appliances, plantation shutters, cozy courtyard entry with mountain views & an entertaining backyard. Enjoy sunsets, greenside course location, extended patio spaces with Mexican tile pavers, built-in BBQ, gas fire pit with seating & covered patio with TV connections. Minimum one-month stay. For tenant to have access to Club or Community amenities, minimum 6-month lease required. $350 and/or $75 transfer fee for access. No Pets!