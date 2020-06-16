All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court

40708 North Noble Hawk Way · (602) 677-4130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

40708 North Noble Hawk Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished Vacation Rental! 2 bedroom, den, 2 bath single level home in gated North Valley community of Anthem Country Club. Situated on the Ironwood golf course, this home offers amazing views! Luxury upgrades include chiseled edge granite countertops, stainless appliances, plantation shutters, cozy courtyard entry with mountain views & an entertaining backyard. Enjoy sunsets, greenside course location, extended patio spaces with Mexican tile pavers, built-in BBQ, gas fire pit with seating & covered patio with TV connections. Minimum one-month stay. For tenant to have access to Club or Community amenities, minimum 6-month lease required. $350 and/or $75 transfer fee for access. No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court have any available units?
40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court have?
Some of 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court currently offering any rent specials?
40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court pet-friendly?
No, 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court offer parking?
Yes, 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court does offer parking.
Does 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court have a pool?
No, 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court does not have a pool.
Does 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court have accessible units?
No, 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court does not have accessible units.
Does 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem Apartments with BalconyAnthem Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anthem Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity