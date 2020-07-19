40700 N TERRITORY Trail

Amenities
Available starting Aug 15, 2020 for a 12+ month lease. No showings until your application is approved due to COVID. This wonderful Anthem Parkside home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, tile throughout all the living areas, all appliances included (including fridge, washer, dryer), surround sound speakers in living room, a water softener, a screened-in patio with extended concrete, and a good size backyard. Located across the street from a pocket park with playground and access to the walking trail.