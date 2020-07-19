All apartments in Anthem
40700 N TERRITORY Trail
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

40700 N TERRITORY Trail

40700 North Territory Trail · No Longer Available
Location

40700 North Territory Trail, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Available starting Aug 15, 2020 for a 12+ month lease. No showings until your application is approved due to COVID. This wonderful Anthem Parkside home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, tile throughout all the living areas, all appliances included (including fridge, washer, dryer), surround sound speakers in living room, a water softener, a screened-in patio with extended concrete, and a good size backyard. Located across the street from a pocket park with playground and access to the walking trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40700 N TERRITORY Trail have any available units?
40700 N TERRITORY Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40700 N TERRITORY Trail have?
Some of 40700 N TERRITORY Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40700 N TERRITORY Trail currently offering any rent specials?
40700 N TERRITORY Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40700 N TERRITORY Trail pet-friendly?
No, 40700 N TERRITORY Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 40700 N TERRITORY Trail offer parking?
Yes, 40700 N TERRITORY Trail offers parking.
Does 40700 N TERRITORY Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40700 N TERRITORY Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40700 N TERRITORY Trail have a pool?
No, 40700 N TERRITORY Trail does not have a pool.
Does 40700 N TERRITORY Trail have accessible units?
No, 40700 N TERRITORY Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 40700 N TERRITORY Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40700 N TERRITORY Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 40700 N TERRITORY Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 40700 N TERRITORY Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
