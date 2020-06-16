40505 N LYTHAM Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Exquisite Anthem Country Club Designer's Home! Experience the amazing lifestyle at Anthem Country Club in this gorgeous 4BR-Den-3.5BA home on the Ironwood Golf Course of Anthem Golf & Country Club! Relax in the designer pool or spa while taking in beautiful distant mountain & mesa views or relax by the firepit with a golf course and lake backdrop. Gourmet kitchen with slab granite counters, stainless appliances, kitchen island, wall oven, built-in refrigerator, gas cooktop and much more! Gas family room fireplace, Master suite with private exit to backyard, huge master bath with separate tub & shower, large walk-in closet & double sinks! $5000 seasonal rate (October - May)