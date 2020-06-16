All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 40505 N LYTHAM Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
40505 N LYTHAM Court
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

40505 N LYTHAM Court

40505 North Lytham Way · (602) 677-4130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

40505 North Lytham Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Exquisite Anthem Country Club Designer's Home! Experience the amazing lifestyle at Anthem Country Club in this gorgeous 4BR-Den-3.5BA home on the Ironwood Golf Course of Anthem Golf & Country Club! Relax in the designer pool or spa while taking in beautiful distant mountain & mesa views or relax by the firepit with a golf course and lake backdrop. Gourmet kitchen with slab granite counters, stainless appliances, kitchen island, wall oven, built-in refrigerator, gas cooktop and much more! Gas family room fireplace, Master suite with private exit to backyard, huge master bath with separate tub & shower, large walk-in closet & double sinks! $5000 seasonal rate (October - May)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40505 N LYTHAM Court have any available units?
40505 N LYTHAM Court has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40505 N LYTHAM Court have?
Some of 40505 N LYTHAM Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40505 N LYTHAM Court currently offering any rent specials?
40505 N LYTHAM Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40505 N LYTHAM Court pet-friendly?
No, 40505 N LYTHAM Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 40505 N LYTHAM Court offer parking?
Yes, 40505 N LYTHAM Court does offer parking.
Does 40505 N LYTHAM Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40505 N LYTHAM Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40505 N LYTHAM Court have a pool?
Yes, 40505 N LYTHAM Court has a pool.
Does 40505 N LYTHAM Court have accessible units?
No, 40505 N LYTHAM Court does not have accessible units.
Does 40505 N LYTHAM Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40505 N LYTHAM Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 40505 N LYTHAM Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 40505 N LYTHAM Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 40505 N LYTHAM Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem Apartments with BalconyAnthem Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anthem Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity