40203 N Oakhurst Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

This single level home is located on a cul-de-sac across from an expansive pocket park in the desirable Enchantment neighborhood! It's central location makes it easy to access all of the wonderful amenities that the Anthem Community has to offer. This home has tons of space both inside and out; a large view lot, an extra long driveway, and a 4 car extended garage. The backyard has a custom pool with a water slide & water feature, a fire pit, & grass play area. The Master Suite is split and has a large bathroom and walk-in closet. The other wing of this home features a bedroom with its own en suite bath and walk-in closet, as well as two more bedrooms, an additional bathroom and a built-in office area. There is also a large bonus room that can be used as a den/ office/extra bedroom.