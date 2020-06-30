All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 40203 N Oakhurst Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
40203 N Oakhurst Court
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

40203 N Oakhurst Court

40203 North Oakhurst Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

40203 North Oakhurst Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
This single level home is located on a cul-de-sac across from an expansive pocket park in the desirable Enchantment neighborhood! It's central location makes it easy to access all of the wonderful amenities that the Anthem Community has to offer. This home has tons of space both inside and out; a large view lot, an extra long driveway, and a 4 car extended garage. The backyard has a custom pool with a water slide & water feature, a fire pit, & grass play area. The Master Suite is split and has a large bathroom and walk-in closet. The other wing of this home features a bedroom with its own en suite bath and walk-in closet, as well as two more bedrooms, an additional bathroom and a built-in office area. There is also a large bonus room that can be used as a den/ office/extra bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40203 N Oakhurst Court have any available units?
40203 N Oakhurst Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40203 N Oakhurst Court have?
Some of 40203 N Oakhurst Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40203 N Oakhurst Court currently offering any rent specials?
40203 N Oakhurst Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40203 N Oakhurst Court pet-friendly?
No, 40203 N Oakhurst Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 40203 N Oakhurst Court offer parking?
Yes, 40203 N Oakhurst Court offers parking.
Does 40203 N Oakhurst Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40203 N Oakhurst Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40203 N Oakhurst Court have a pool?
Yes, 40203 N Oakhurst Court has a pool.
Does 40203 N Oakhurst Court have accessible units?
No, 40203 N Oakhurst Court does not have accessible units.
Does 40203 N Oakhurst Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40203 N Oakhurst Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 40203 N Oakhurst Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 40203 N Oakhurst Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem Apartments with BalconyAnthem Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anthem Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College