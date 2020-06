40013 N MESSNER Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

IF YOU LOOKING FOR 5 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, IN FAMILY ORIENTED SUBDIVISION - THIS ONE IS WAITING FOR YOU. THIS LOVELY HOME HAS 2 FULL BATHS AND 2 BEDROOMS DOWNSTAIRS -(1 OF THEM IS A MASTER BEDROOM),3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH LOFT, ALL BEDROOMS, LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOM HAVE A CEILING FANS, ALL WINDOWS HAVE A BLINDS INSTALLED, FRONT & BACKYARD HAS A VERY NICE LANDSCAPING ,ALSO THIS HOUSE HAS UPGRADED MAPLE CABINETS IN KITCHEN,WOODEN FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS, NICE NEUTRAL COLOR TILE IN THE RIGHT PLACES,SCHOOL IN WALKING DISTANCE - 'ANTHEM' MANY TIMES AWARDED AS A ONE OF THE BEST PLACES IN AMERICA TO LIVE AND RAISE YOUR FAMILY