39744 N HIGH NOON Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Fantastic Anthem home with convenient Parkside location, close to schools, shopping, parks and pools. 3 bedroom 2 bath with open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Easy access to kitchen and back patio. Upgrades include stone accents, built-in speakers, and neutral two tone paint. Beautiful backyard with huge slate tile patio is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features matching black appliance, refrigerator included, separate pantry, and breakfast bar for casual dining. Master bedroom features private patio entrance and walk-in closet. Cabinets in the laundry room offer extra storage, washer/dryer included. 2 car garage and low maintenance landscaping make for easy living. This is a must see! *NO CATS ALLOWED, OTHER PETS ON OWNER APPROVAL