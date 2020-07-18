39744 N HIGH NOON Way

Amenities
Fantastic Anthem home with convenient Parkside location, close to schools, shopping, parks and pools. 3 bedroom 2 bath with open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Easy access to kitchen and back patio. Upgrades include stone accents, built-in speakers, and neutral two tone paint. Beautiful backyard with huge slate tile patio is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features matching black appliance, refrigerator included, separate pantry, and breakfast bar for casual dining. Master bedroom features private patio entrance and walk-in closet. Cabinets in the laundry room offer extra storage, washer/dryer included. 2 car garage and low maintenance landscaping make for easy living. This is a must see! *NO CATS ALLOWED, OTHER PETS ON OWNER APPROVAL