Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom, one level home is ready for you to move in. Located in the desirable Anthem Parkside neighborhood, with all the community amenities available. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. BRAND NEW CARPET! This house will not last long, make sure to see it today.