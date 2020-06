Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath features tiled/carpeted flooring throughout. Spacious living/dining area, the kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite countertops and pantry. Washer and dryer are included. Four-piece master bath features beautifully refinished shower, double sinks, and a walk-in closet with built-in shelving. The backyard is great for entertaining. It showcases a covered patio that highlights the wonderful desert/mountain views. Quick access to the Carefree highway.