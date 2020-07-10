Fabulous Rental Home in the heart of Anthem! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with formal living and dining rooms. Large Master Suite with walk-in closet. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Neutral carpet and tile in all of the right places. Access to all of the Anthem amenities with tenant's registration. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3731 W KELLER Drive have any available units?
3731 W KELLER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3731 W KELLER Drive have?
Some of 3731 W KELLER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3731 W KELLER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3731 W KELLER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.