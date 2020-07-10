All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 3731 W KELLER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
3731 W KELLER Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

3731 W KELLER Drive

3731 West Keller Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3731 West Keller Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous Rental Home in the heart of Anthem! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with formal living and dining rooms. Large Master Suite with walk-in closet. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Neutral carpet and tile in all of the right places. Access to all of the Anthem amenities with tenant's registration. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3731 W KELLER Drive have any available units?
3731 W KELLER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3731 W KELLER Drive have?
Some of 3731 W KELLER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3731 W KELLER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3731 W KELLER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3731 W KELLER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3731 W KELLER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 3731 W KELLER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3731 W KELLER Drive offers parking.
Does 3731 W KELLER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3731 W KELLER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3731 W KELLER Drive have a pool?
No, 3731 W KELLER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3731 W KELLER Drive have accessible units?
No, 3731 W KELLER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3731 W KELLER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3731 W KELLER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3731 W KELLER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3731 W KELLER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem 3 BedroomsAnthem Apartments with Garage
Anthem Apartments with PoolPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College