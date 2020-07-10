3731 W KELLER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Fabulous Rental Home in the heart of Anthem! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with formal living and dining rooms. Large Master Suite with walk-in closet. Good sized secondary bedrooms. Neutral carpet and tile in all of the right places. Access to all of the Anthem amenities with tenant's registration. Call today for a showing!