3683 W MCCAULEY Court

A great 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, two-story home in the quiet, friendly Paseo cluster homes of Anthem! A perfect location that is close to dining, shopping and across the street from the Anthem Community Park. No yard maintenance! Engineered wood and carpet flooring. Stainless appliances including gas range, dishwasher & microwave. Refrigerator, wash & dryer included! Nice, open floor plan with small loft upstairs. Plantation shutters in entry and family room. New sun screens and new water softener. Tenant to pay for access to Community Center $75 transfer fee ($35/year renewal thereafter).