3683 W MCCAULEY Court
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

3683 W MCCAULEY Court

3683 West Mccauley Court · No Longer Available
Location

3683 West Mccauley Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
A great 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, two-story home in the quiet, friendly Paseo cluster homes of Anthem! A perfect location that is close to dining, shopping and across the street from the Anthem Community Park. No yard maintenance! Engineered wood and carpet flooring. Stainless appliances including gas range, dishwasher & microwave. Refrigerator, wash & dryer included! Nice, open floor plan with small loft upstairs. Plantation shutters in entry and family room. New sun screens and new water softener. Tenant to pay for access to Community Center $75 transfer fee ($35/year renewal thereafter).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

