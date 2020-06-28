3668 W MUIRFIELD Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets clubhouse

This home is a must see** Amazing floor flan with a downstairs master bedroom, a bonus loft/study, patio, and 2 car garage. In the beautiful kitchen you will enjoy the Stainless steel stove, microwave and refrigerator. Master retreat features dual sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. Includes washer and dryer. MINIMAL TO NO YARD MAINTENANCE as area outside is maintained by the homeowners association. End house only has neighbor on one side allowing back patio to lead to a great community walking path. This home is perfect, just a few steps away form the famous Anthem Park and community center. As well as walking distance to shopping and restaurants.