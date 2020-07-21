All apartments in Anthem
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:00 AM

3659 W THALIA Court

3659 West Thalia Court · No Longer Available
Location

3659 West Thalia Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
We have your new home in the land of sun and fun. A 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom ''Trevelez'' model in the award-winning Anthem community. Glorious day will follow glorious day in this north-south exposure home. Granite kitchen countertops, stainless appliances and ceiling fans are just a few of the upgrades. The open floor plan includes a downstairs master and an upstairs loft. This is the place to restore your soul; come experience this very special home. Located in the award-winning master-planned community of Anthem (next to Phoenix & Cave Creek), this resort-style community features a three-story rock climbing wall, two private championship golf courses, acres of softball & baseball fields, full-court indoor basketball, state-of-the-art fitness center, in-line hockey rink, kid-sized railroad, pickleball courts, 400,000-gallon splash bucket, 24-foot tower with two water slides, water playground and tot pool, 8-lane competitive lap pool, diving tank, 60-acre community park, adventure playground, skate park, multiple lighted tennis courts and a catch-and-release fishing lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3659 W THALIA Court have any available units?
3659 W THALIA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3659 W THALIA Court have?
Some of 3659 W THALIA Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3659 W THALIA Court currently offering any rent specials?
3659 W THALIA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3659 W THALIA Court pet-friendly?
No, 3659 W THALIA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 3659 W THALIA Court offer parking?
Yes, 3659 W THALIA Court offers parking.
Does 3659 W THALIA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3659 W THALIA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3659 W THALIA Court have a pool?
Yes, 3659 W THALIA Court has a pool.
Does 3659 W THALIA Court have accessible units?
No, 3659 W THALIA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3659 W THALIA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3659 W THALIA Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3659 W THALIA Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3659 W THALIA Court does not have units with air conditioning.
