3659 W THALIA Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool tennis court

We have your new home in the land of sun and fun. A 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom ''Trevelez'' model in the award-winning Anthem community. Glorious day will follow glorious day in this north-south exposure home. Granite kitchen countertops, stainless appliances and ceiling fans are just a few of the upgrades. The open floor plan includes a downstairs master and an upstairs loft. This is the place to restore your soul; come experience this very special home. Located in the award-winning master-planned community of Anthem (next to Phoenix & Cave Creek), this resort-style community features a three-story rock climbing wall, two private championship golf courses, acres of softball & baseball fields, full-court indoor basketball, state-of-the-art fitness center, in-line hockey rink, kid-sized railroad, pickleball courts, 400,000-gallon splash bucket, 24-foot tower with two water slides, water playground and tot pool, 8-lane competitive lap pool, diving tank, 60-acre community park, adventure playground, skate park, multiple lighted tennis courts and a catch-and-release fishing lake.