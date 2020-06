Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Furnished patio home. Absolutely beautifully and can be rented fully furnished or unfurnished. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sleeps 6. The kitchen has upgraded staggered cabinets and black appliances and gas range. Beautifully updated master bathroom with gorgeous walk in shower and walk in closet. Located in Anthem. 2 car garage. Laundry room. Designed touches everywhere make this the home very special. Large pavered patio off of kitchen.