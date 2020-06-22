All apartments in Anthem
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:26 PM

3603 Jordon Lane

3603 West Jordon Lane · (480) 568-2666
Location

3603 West Jordon Lane, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3484 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath! Located Near Gavilan Peak Pkwy and Daisy Mountain Dr! Lovely foyer with luxury touches throughout. The formal front room with HUGE windows offer the best entertainment spot, and the private office is the greatest secluded work area! The split bedroom floor plan offers so much privacy in the master, that you will feel as if you have found your own private oasis. The kitchen is very open, with granite countertops and an island. The living room off of the kitchen offers plenty of room for your family and friends.

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at ww.brewerstrattonpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $3,125, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 Jordon Lane have any available units?
3603 Jordon Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3603 Jordon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3603 Jordon Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 Jordon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3603 Jordon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3603 Jordon Lane offer parking?
No, 3603 Jordon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3603 Jordon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3603 Jordon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 Jordon Lane have a pool?
No, 3603 Jordon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3603 Jordon Lane have accessible units?
No, 3603 Jordon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 Jordon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3603 Jordon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3603 Jordon Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3603 Jordon Lane has units with air conditioning.
