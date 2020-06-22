3603 Jordon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath! Located Near Gavilan Peak Pkwy and Daisy Mountain Dr! Lovely foyer with luxury touches throughout. The formal front room with HUGE windows offer the best entertainment spot, and the private office is the greatest secluded work area! The split bedroom floor plan offers so much privacy in the master, that you will feel as if you have found your own private oasis. The kitchen is very open, with granite countertops and an island. The living room off of the kitchen offers plenty of room for your family and friends.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $3,125, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

