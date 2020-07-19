All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 3547 W POWELL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
3547 W POWELL Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3547 W POWELL Drive

3547 West Powell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3547 West Powell Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedrm, den, 2 bath rental in Anthem Parkside with 3-car garage! Built-in entertainment center in the great room. Master Bath includes travertine surround walk-in shower with glass enclosure & travertine countertops. Master closet has custom organizer system. 2nd bedroom has built-in Murphy Bed. Den features built-in desk with cabinetry & bookshelves. Granite kitchen has black appliances including electric smooth top cooktop, wall oven, huge island with pendant lights, walk-in pantry, raised panel staggered cherry cabinets and tubmled travertine backsplash. Huge over-sized north-south lot with lots of sunshine in the backyard. Porcelain tile and Berber carpet. Neutral paint. Close proximity to Anthem amenities and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3547 W POWELL Drive have any available units?
3547 W POWELL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3547 W POWELL Drive have?
Some of 3547 W POWELL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3547 W POWELL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3547 W POWELL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3547 W POWELL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3547 W POWELL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 3547 W POWELL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3547 W POWELL Drive offers parking.
Does 3547 W POWELL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3547 W POWELL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3547 W POWELL Drive have a pool?
No, 3547 W POWELL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3547 W POWELL Drive have accessible units?
No, 3547 W POWELL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3547 W POWELL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3547 W POWELL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3547 W POWELL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3547 W POWELL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem 3 BedroomsAnthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with PoolsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College