3547 W POWELL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedrm, den, 2 bath rental in Anthem Parkside with 3-car garage! Built-in entertainment center in the great room. Master Bath includes travertine surround walk-in shower with glass enclosure & travertine countertops. Master closet has custom organizer system. 2nd bedroom has built-in Murphy Bed. Den features built-in desk with cabinetry & bookshelves. Granite kitchen has black appliances including electric smooth top cooktop, wall oven, huge island with pendant lights, walk-in pantry, raised panel staggered cherry cabinets and tubmled travertine backsplash. Huge over-sized north-south lot with lots of sunshine in the backyard. Porcelain tile and Berber carpet. Neutral paint. Close proximity to Anthem amenities and freeway.