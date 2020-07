Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

View Lot with amazing mountain views. Low maintenance Landscaping. Preferred split floorpan with Master Bedroom Suite and 1 other bedroom and bath on East side of home and other bedrooms and bath Kitchen open to Family Room on West side and Formal Living/Dining area and Den in the middle of house just off the front door. Wonderful amenities within community. Easy commute to I-17. Lots of shopping, walking paths, restaurants.