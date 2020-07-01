All apartments in Anthem
Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:09 AM

3518 W Plymouth Drive

3518 West Plymouth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3518 West Plymouth Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
Amazing mountain views on one of the most desired streets in the award winning community of Anthem! MONTHLY POOL SERVICE INCLUDED WITH RENT! Great layout with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a den/office. Enjoy Arizona living to the fullest with a luxurious backyard that features a pebble tech pool with waterfall, putting green, built in BBQ and view fencing to enjoy the expansive mountain views....all on a quiet wash lot. Popular Daisy Mountain hiking trails just a short walking distance from your front door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3518 W Plymouth Drive have any available units?
3518 W Plymouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3518 W Plymouth Drive have?
Some of 3518 W Plymouth Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3518 W Plymouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3518 W Plymouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 W Plymouth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3518 W Plymouth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 3518 W Plymouth Drive offer parking?
No, 3518 W Plymouth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3518 W Plymouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3518 W Plymouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 W Plymouth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3518 W Plymouth Drive has a pool.
Does 3518 W Plymouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 3518 W Plymouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 W Plymouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3518 W Plymouth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3518 W Plymouth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3518 W Plymouth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

