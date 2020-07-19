All apartments in Anthem
2960 W WAYNE Lane

2960 West Wayne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2960 West Wayne Lane, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Furnished 3 bedroom, workout room, 2 bath Anthem Parkside home with pool! Pack your suitcase because that is all you will need to enjoy this pet-friendly vacation rental! Granite & stainless kitchen with gas cooktop, wall oven, built-in microwave and huge island with bar stool seating. Master has separate walk-in shower & tub, dual vanities and walk-in closet. King in master, twin beds in bedrooms 2 & 3. Sparkling pool with water feature in backyard. 6 month minimum rental for use of Anthem Community Center. Tenant to pay $75 transfer fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 W WAYNE Lane have any available units?
2960 W WAYNE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 2960 W WAYNE Lane have?
Some of 2960 W WAYNE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 W WAYNE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2960 W WAYNE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 W WAYNE Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2960 W WAYNE Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2960 W WAYNE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2960 W WAYNE Lane offers parking.
Does 2960 W WAYNE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2960 W WAYNE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 W WAYNE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2960 W WAYNE Lane has a pool.
Does 2960 W WAYNE Lane have accessible units?
No, 2960 W WAYNE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 W WAYNE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2960 W WAYNE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2960 W WAYNE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2960 W WAYNE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
