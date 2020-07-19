2960 W WAYNE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Furnished 3 bedroom, workout room, 2 bath Anthem Parkside home with pool! Pack your suitcase because that is all you will need to enjoy this pet-friendly vacation rental! Granite & stainless kitchen with gas cooktop, wall oven, built-in microwave and huge island with bar stool seating. Master has separate walk-in shower & tub, dual vanities and walk-in closet. King in master, twin beds in bedrooms 2 & 3. Sparkling pool with water feature in backyard. 6 month minimum rental for use of Anthem Community Center. Tenant to pay $75 transfer fee.