Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Great Split floor plan, formal dining/den, wood floor in all rooms except dining & bdrms,large picture windows from family room looks out to fenced pebble tec play pool, roomy kitchen, corian counters, island has so much work space, master bedroom with bay window, master bath has separate tub/shower and two vanities, entrance from master and living room to covered back patio & pool. Includes pool service. NEW PAINT AND CARPET! ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES + W/D! 1/2 month free rent O.A.C