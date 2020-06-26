All apartments in Anthem
Last updated June 11 2019 at 11:04 AM

2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive

2623 West Pumpkin Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2623 West Pumpkin Ridge Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
VIEWS VIEWS AND MORE VIEWS!! This is truly one of the most spectacular lots in the Anthem Country Club if not the best!! This home not only sits high on the hill overlooking the 18th fairway of the Persimmon golf course offering incredible city light views, the north side of this home is located on Daisy Mountain. This is a entertainers dream with a large negative edge pool, spa, fire pots, stone columns, travertine pavers and a gazebo with a kitchen. Offering 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, formal living & dining, family room plus a bonus room and studio. Gourmet kitchen hosts stainless appliances, slab granite, double ovens plus a warming oven. Travertine floors, marble master, shutters, security, soft water & R/O are just the beginning of the upgrades to this stunning home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive have any available units?
2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive have?
Some of 2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
