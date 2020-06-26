2623 W PUMPKIN RIDGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

VIEWS VIEWS AND MORE VIEWS!! This is truly one of the most spectacular lots in the Anthem Country Club if not the best!! This home not only sits high on the hill overlooking the 18th fairway of the Persimmon golf course offering incredible city light views, the north side of this home is located on Daisy Mountain. This is a entertainers dream with a large negative edge pool, spa, fire pots, stone columns, travertine pavers and a gazebo with a kitchen. Offering 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, formal living & dining, family room plus a bonus room and studio. Gourmet kitchen hosts stainless appliances, slab granite, double ovens plus a warming oven. Travertine floors, marble master, shutters, security, soft water & R/O are just the beginning of the upgrades to this stunning home!