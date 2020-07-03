2415 W KIT CARSON Court

Amenities

This highly desirable Majesty model is located on a cul-de sac lot with view fencing that backs to a private greenbelt. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus an office/den in the main home. Separate Casita with a full bath and a separate entrance off the courtyard make this a 4 bedroom home! Perfect for guests or a second office. Featuring a formal living/dining and great room w/ a gas fireplace. Large kitchen offers an abundance of kitchen cabinets, gas range, large center inland/breakfast bar, with all appliance included. Split master has a sliding door to the resort style backyard. You will love the large pool, covered patio, view fencing and the artificial turf that requires no water or maintenance. Landlord takes care of the weekly pool maintenance.