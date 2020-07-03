All apartments in Anthem
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

2415 W KIT CARSON Court

2415 West Kit Carson Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2415 West Kit Carson Trail, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
This highly desirable Majesty model is located on a cul-de sac lot with view fencing that backs to a private greenbelt. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus an office/den in the main home. Separate Casita with a full bath and a separate entrance off the courtyard make this a 4 bedroom home! Perfect for guests or a second office. Featuring a formal living/dining and great room w/ a gas fireplace. Large kitchen offers an abundance of kitchen cabinets, gas range, large center inland/breakfast bar, with all appliance included. Split master has a sliding door to the resort style backyard. You will love the large pool, covered patio, view fencing and the artificial turf that requires no water or maintenance. Landlord takes care of the weekly pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

