1814 W Wayne Lane

1814 West Wayne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1814 West Wayne Lane, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic rental opportunity in Anthem Country Club! Back on market, now with new neutral paint in kitchen and family room. Entry has a lovely courtyard with separate entrance to Guest Casita complete with private bath. Island kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and refrigerator. Spacious family room features elegant entertainment center. Generous master suite with private exit to patio, separate shower & tub & walk in closet with built-in shelving. Extended covered patio retreat with built-in BBQ and low maintenance desert landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 W Wayne Lane have any available units?
1814 W Wayne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 1814 W Wayne Lane have?
Some of 1814 W Wayne Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 W Wayne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1814 W Wayne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 W Wayne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1814 W Wayne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 1814 W Wayne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1814 W Wayne Lane offers parking.
Does 1814 W Wayne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 W Wayne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 W Wayne Lane have a pool?
No, 1814 W Wayne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1814 W Wayne Lane have accessible units?
No, 1814 W Wayne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 W Wayne Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1814 W Wayne Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1814 W Wayne Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1814 W Wayne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
