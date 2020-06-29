1814 W Wayne Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Fantastic rental opportunity in Anthem Country Club! Back on market, now with new neutral paint in kitchen and family room. Entry has a lovely courtyard with separate entrance to Guest Casita complete with private bath. Island kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and refrigerator. Spacious family room features elegant entertainment center. Generous master suite with private exit to patio, separate shower & tub & walk in closet with built-in shelving. Extended covered patio retreat with built-in BBQ and low maintenance desert landscaping.