Anthem, AZ
1813 W Owens Way
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

1813 W Owens Way

1813 W Owens Way · No Longer Available
Location

1813 W Owens Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Guard Gated Community of Anthem Golf & Country Club - Fantastic Rental Home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1264 sq ft. Welcome to the Guard Gated Community of Anthem Golf & Country Club. Soothing interior palette, plush carpet, ceiling fans, window blinds, patio access from great room, media alcove, and formal dining area. The spacious kitchen features stylish counters, white appliances, tile floor, pantry, and wood cabinetry. Create a feast with family and friends. Generous size bedrooms, ample closets, and washer/dryer (as-is). Peaceful & serene backyard with covered patio, desert landscape, and endless blue skies. Community Clubhouse, Pool, Spa, & Workout Facility. Rent is $1500.00, $1500.00 refundable security deposit, a $125.00 non-refundable move-out inspection fee, and a $40.00 non-refundable credit application fee per adult. Refrigerator and washer/dryer on premise, they are as-is for tenants use only. Should one fail, tenant responsible for disposal. Transfer fee of $350.00 required to use community amenities for Country Club. $75.00 fee for Parkside and $25.00 quick pass gate entry for cars (prices may vary). Yard Maintenance is not included. Dog allowed with landlord approval up to 20 lbs. Pets must be 1.5 plus years old and spayed or neutered. Breeds not allowed are Bullmastiff, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrid, German Shepherd, Akita, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, and Stafford-shire Terrier. Refundable pet deposit of $250.00 per pet and renters insurance required. Pet restrictions and deposit do not apply to service animals. No smoking allowed inside home. For more information and to schedule a showing please contact us at 623-738-4834 or visit our website at www.ArizonaManagement.com.
No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3475201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 W Owens Way have any available units?
1813 W Owens Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 1813 W Owens Way have?
Some of 1813 W Owens Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 W Owens Way currently offering any rent specials?
1813 W Owens Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 W Owens Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 W Owens Way is pet friendly.
Does 1813 W Owens Way offer parking?
No, 1813 W Owens Way does not offer parking.
Does 1813 W Owens Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1813 W Owens Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 W Owens Way have a pool?
Yes, 1813 W Owens Way has a pool.
Does 1813 W Owens Way have accessible units?
No, 1813 W Owens Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 W Owens Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 W Owens Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 W Owens Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1813 W Owens Way does not have units with air conditioning.
