1813 W Owens Way

Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Guard Gated Community of Anthem Golf & Country Club - Fantastic Rental Home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1264 sq ft. Welcome to the Guard Gated Community of Anthem Golf & Country Club. Soothing interior palette, plush carpet, ceiling fans, window blinds, patio access from great room, media alcove, and formal dining area. The spacious kitchen features stylish counters, white appliances, tile floor, pantry, and wood cabinetry. Create a feast with family and friends. Generous size bedrooms, ample closets, and washer/dryer (as-is). Peaceful & serene backyard with covered patio, desert landscape, and endless blue skies. Community Clubhouse, Pool, Spa, & Workout Facility. Rent is $1500.00, $1500.00 refundable security deposit, a $125.00 non-refundable move-out inspection fee, and a $40.00 non-refundable credit application fee per adult. Refrigerator and washer/dryer on premise, they are as-is for tenants use only. Should one fail, tenant responsible for disposal. Transfer fee of $350.00 required to use community amenities for Country Club. $75.00 fee for Parkside and $25.00 quick pass gate entry for cars (prices may vary). Yard Maintenance is not included. Dog allowed with landlord approval up to 20 lbs. Pets must be 1.5 plus years old and spayed or neutered. Breeds not allowed are Bullmastiff, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrid, German Shepherd, Akita, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, and Stafford-shire Terrier. Refundable pet deposit of $250.00 per pet and renters insurance required. Pet restrictions and deposit do not apply to service animals. No smoking allowed inside home. For more information and to schedule a showing please contact us at 623-738-4834 or visit our website at www.ArizonaManagement.com.

