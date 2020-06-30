1748 W MORSE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Your vacation dream home just became a reality! Located in Anthem Country Club, this charming yet luxurious home sits on the 6th fairway of the Ironwood course offering expansive course and mountain views! Updated throughout with custom finishes, the home exudes 'casual sophistication'. Interior and exterior furnishings are stylish & eclectic yet warm and comfortable. Imagine relaxing in the hot tub while taking in spectacular views of the lush green golf course, white sand bunkers, and Daisy Mountain glowing in the setting sun! Thoughtful hosts have outfitted the home with everything you'll need to make your stay as spectacular as this very special property. Jan thru Apr $3200, May thru Oct $2000, tenant pays elec and gas. Nov & Dec $2700. Owner handles applications and lease.