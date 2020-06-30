All apartments in Anthem
/
Anthem, AZ
/
1748 W MORSE Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

1748 W MORSE Drive

1748 West Morse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1748 West Morse Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Your vacation dream home just became a reality! Located in Anthem Country Club, this charming yet luxurious home sits on the 6th fairway of the Ironwood course offering expansive course and mountain views! Updated throughout with custom finishes, the home exudes 'casual sophistication'. Interior and exterior furnishings are stylish & eclectic yet warm and comfortable. Imagine relaxing in the hot tub while taking in spectacular views of the lush green golf course, white sand bunkers, and Daisy Mountain glowing in the setting sun! Thoughtful hosts have outfitted the home with everything you'll need to make your stay as spectacular as this very special property. Jan thru Apr $3200, May thru Oct $2000, tenant pays elec and gas. Nov & Dec $2700. Owner handles applications and lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1748 W MORSE Drive have any available units?
1748 W MORSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 1748 W MORSE Drive have?
Some of 1748 W MORSE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1748 W MORSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1748 W MORSE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 W MORSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1748 W MORSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 1748 W MORSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1748 W MORSE Drive offers parking.
Does 1748 W MORSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1748 W MORSE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 W MORSE Drive have a pool?
No, 1748 W MORSE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1748 W MORSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1748 W MORSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 W MORSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1748 W MORSE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1748 W MORSE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1748 W MORSE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

