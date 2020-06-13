/
/
shannon hills
150 Apartments for rent in Shannon Hills, AR📍
6048 Orange Valley Cove
6048 Orange Valley Cv, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1143 sqft
6048 Orange Valley Cove Available 07/26/20 Pre-Leasing Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom - Available to view in person on July 26th! You don't want to miss out on this cute three bedroom, two bath home in Alexander! This home has a functional floor
11023 Charlotte Drive
11023 Charlotte Drive, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1192 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath home located in Shannon Hills! The main living area has laminate flooring, and the bedrooms have tile flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, a dining room, and a den.
13498 Alexis Drive
13498 Alexis Drive, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 sqft
*SHANNON HILLS* Lovely Home Just Off Vimy Ridge Road!! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features All Appliances, A Breakfast Bar, And A Gas Fireplace. The Home Also Has Walk In Closets, Ceiling Fans Throughout, And A Walk In Shower.
1000 Clinton Court
1000 Clinton Court, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Security Deposit $1,250.00; 1600 square feet; Shannon Hills/Alexander area; 3 bed/2 bath split master plan; living room with fireplace; kitchen dining combo; 2 car garage. House will be available on or about July 15th.
12601 County Line Road
12601 County Line Road, Shannon Hills, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1 sqft
*ALEXANDER* Large Home In Bryant School District!! This 4 Bed And 3.5 Bath Home Features Two Living Areas, A Large Yard, And A Two Car Garage. DIRECTIONS: I-30 to SW Hospital exit, go over overpass, Left on Service Rd.
Cloverdale Watson
Spring Valley Apartments
8701 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$499
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$565
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
2072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spring Valley Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
505 North St
505 North Street, Bryant, AR
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,195
2000 sqft
A California Love Story - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! Now Introducing Headway Homes LUXE - our first foray into affordable luxury homes.
6500 Redbud Dr
6500 Redbud Drive, Saline County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$985
1276 sqft
San Diego Castle - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! AVAILABLE APRIL OR MAY We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.
3417 Andrew Dr
3417 Andrew Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Enjoy life in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, conveniently located in .
Cloverdale Watson
6921 Redwood Dr
6921 Redwood Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
910 sqft
This home has been fully updated! Tile floors through out the home and a large open kitchen perfect for your family! Apply now!
Otter Creek Crystal
31 Westfield Court
31 Westfield Court, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Otter Creek Crystal! The main living area has carpet flooring and the bedrooms have carpet flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and dining room.
2900 Whistling Pine
2900 Whistling Pine Street, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$775
1 sqft
*BRYANT* LOCATED IN SHERWOOD ESTATES NEIGHBORHOOD! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features Central Heat And Air, All Kitchen Appliances, And Is All Electric! AVAILABLE NOW!!
Cloverdale Watson
25 Caylor
25 Caylor Lane, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK* Nice Home In The Milford Place Subdivision This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath One Level House Features Family Room, Separate Dining Area, Gas Range, Dishwasher, And Washer/Dryer Hookups. Large Driveway And Shaded Yard.
Chicot West I-30 South
9810 Comstock Rd
9810 Comstock Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1068 sqft
Recently updated 1,068 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located at 9810 Comstock Rd Little Rock, Arkansas.
3428 Garden Club
3428 Garden Club Dr, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Cute house, convenient location, granite counters, split floor plan. Available now.
Cloverdale Watson
9201 Oak Grove Lane
9201 Oak Grove Lane, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
1296 sqft
Updated and adorable 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in nice, quiet Cloverdale Watson neighborhood!
65th Street West
7411 debbie Drive
7411 Debbie Drive, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$950
1332 sqft
Excellent home in well established neighborhood, 4 beds/2 baths split master bedroom plan; one car garage; washer/dryer connections, central heat and air; formal living room; kitchen/dining/den combo too.
5510 Village Trace
5510 Village Trce, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1 sqft
*VILLAGE AT HURRICANE LAKE* BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON CUL DE SAC!!! Open Floor Plan With Formal Dining Room. Large Master Suite With Separate Shower, Jetted Tub, and Huge Walk In Closet. 3rd Bedroom Upstairs.
3509 Meadowlake Drive
3509 Meadowlake Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1472 sqft
*BRYANT* Located in Meadows Neighborhood! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Two Car Garage, Open Kitchen And Living Space With A Gas Fireplace, And A Fully Fenced In Backyard!
Chicot West I-30 South
39 Hatfield Drive
39 Hatfield Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1 sqft
*SOUTHWEST LITTLE ROCK* Lovely Home Just Off Chicot!! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features A Fenced Backyard And Two Car Garage! This Home Also Has Updated Kitchen Floors, Countertops And Cabinets! AVAILABLE MID JUNE 2020!!
65th Street West
7301 Anita Drive
7301 Anita Drive, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$975
1176 sqft
Nice 4Bd /1 Ba home in Southwest Little Rock . Recently renovated ! Come check it out !
65th Street West
7400 Denise
7400 Denise Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$925
1072 sqft
Come check out this 3bd/1.5ba home in Mabelvale neighborhood ! Nice yard space Move in ready ! Give us a call 501-232-8964
Upper Baseline
17 Old Glory Court
17 Old Glory Court, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$625
893 sqft
Cute little apartment in SWLR ! Newly renovated through out . Brand new floor and paint , new kitchen and appliances . Come check it ! Move in ready !
3511 Longmeadow Dr
3511 Longmeadow Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1524 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - Coming Soon! This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Bryant! This home features carpet flooring throughout the main living areas and bedrooms.
